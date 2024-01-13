A missing Cavoodle, Woolies brawl and land values: what did you miss?

There's only five sleeps until the Tamworth Country Music Festival officially kicks off, although for the past week you could have been forgiven for thinking it was much closer as fans have made their way to the country music capital.
Just in case you were busy this week giving your best cowboy boots a clean in readiness for festival frivolities, here's a few of the stories that stood out for us this week.
The Leader asked the question this week, what is the state government doing to tackle the above average rates of youth crime in the Tamworth region.
Youth Justice NSW says there are a number of initiatives already in the works but Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson says ongoing funding as the biggest hurdle to overcome.
Tamworth's supermarket brawl saga drew to a close, with participants Darren Swan and Chloe Mansfield sentenced in Tamworth Local Court for their involvement in the violent brawl at the Eastpoint Woolworths in June 2023.
Swan was sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order, while Mansfield was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month supervised community corrections order.
On a more light-hearted note, but not for the owners, we told the story of missing eight-week-old Cavoodle, Jewel, stolen from a transport truck.
Arthur and Co Pet Detectives were called in to assist Armidale police, and with the help of a $2000 reward, Jewel was discovered safe and sound three days later.
The NSW Valuer General's latest report landed noting rural and industrial land values are through the roof across the North West region.
Covering land valuations from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, the report shows a 19.7 per cent increase in total land value for the North West.
Finally, Tamworth residents were given a round of applause by council for bucking a trend that's plagued the city for years.
From December 22 to January 2, not a single animal was surrendered to the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.