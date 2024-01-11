'It's great to be back here': Knights charge into town for pre-season camp

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien says they're excited to be back in Tamworth. And for their return again later in the year.
The club has built a strong connection with the town in recent years, and have since Monday been quietly going about their season preparations out at Farrer.
The school has become a bit of a home away from home for them at this point of the pre-season, with this week's camp O'Brien's third in his tenure with the club.
"My first two years here came out and stayed out at Farrer and did some camps and we've missed it," he told media as the squad trained at Scully Park on Thursday.
"So it's great to be back here.
"We love the community."
He said there were "multiple reasons" as to why Tamworth.
For one the facilities at Farrer. They have everything they need "and more" out there.
They also see the area as "our region".
"We consider this area Knights territory," O'Brien said.
"We've got a game here this year, we want to see as much blue and red on that hill as we can."
Back training now post-Christmas for about a week, the camp serves a few purposes.
"No.1 for this time of year is getting the physicality, getting the physical fitness ticked off," O'Brien said.
"But, we're well ahead of that. We're in really really good shape, the best shape that I've sort of had these boys in I reckon."
"The connection piece is [also] important to us.
"They'll be staying together."
Basically living and breathing footy together.
"When you're on a footy camp that seven days can be two-and-a-half weeks at home," he added.
You can get a lot of work in them, that you can't sometimes at home.
For instance on Thursday, they packed in two field sessions, weights and a couple of meetings.
The Scully session attracted quite a few onlookers, keen to catch a glimpse of some of the clubs big names and see how the side is coming along as they look to back-up from their brilliant back-end to the 2023 season, which saw the club host their first home final since 2006.
Due to head back on Saturday, after a big day on Thursday, on Friday they will enjoy "a bit of a recovery" on the fairway.
So who is the coaches' tip to claim the bragging rights?
"KP's (Kalyn Ponga) pretty hard to beat. He's a fairly handy golfer," O'Brien said.
"Dane Gagai plays a lot so with the amount he plays I expect him to push Kalyn."
"My smokey would be Tom Jenkins. I've seen him and he looks like he knows what he's doing."
