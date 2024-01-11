State government promises continuing action on steps to curb youth crime

What is the state government doing to tackle above-average rates of youth crime in the Tamworth region?
Following Tamworth councillors' call for more state funding to go into youth programs, a spokesperson for Youth Justice NSW told the Leader there are a number of initiatives already in the works.
"Youth Justice is investing in place-based services to enhance and reform the existing system-wide response to young people exhibiting offending behaviour in the New England region and broadly across NSW," the spokesperson said.
"The 2023-24 budget includes $27.5 million to support young people through a range of holistic programs that help to keep young people from custody."
First and foremost, the spokesperson said, is the Youth on Track program run by Centacare New England North West.
"The program provides case management, behaviour and family interventions to young people aged 10 to 17 years of age who are at risk of long-term involvement in the criminal justice system," they said.
Youth on Track was given $1.3 million last year to expand its services in Tamworth, Armidale, Narrabri, and Moree.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said keeping this and other programs funded is a "constant challenge" for regional centres.
"We were very fortunate to be able to secure that funding. That was a program I worked hard on to get that money locked away so that it couldn't be siphoned off into the cities," Mr Anderson said.
In addition to Youth on Track, there are many other state government services currently working in our region to curb youth crime.
The Youth Justice NSW spokesperson said there's also Youth Justice Conferencing, the Bail Accommodation Support Service, the Casework Support Program, on top of many other safety-oriented youth services.
They also said there were programs specifically for Indigenous youth, such as My Journey My Life to address behaviour, and Dthina Yuwali to help Aboriginal young people address drug and alcohol related issues.
"Youth Justice NSW is committed to working across government to review the prevalence and nature of anti-social behaviour and youth crime," the spokesperson said.
"We are working to address this through early intervention and diversionary strategies and initiatives."
But Tamworth's local member said focusing on state government funding and initiatives "misses the mark".
Mr Anderson pointed to the successes of Armidale's BackTrack organisation as a model that works well in a regional context by relying on local support.
"It's all well and good to keep calling on government funding, but BackTrack in fact only relies on government agencies for 3 per cent of funding. The rest is from philanthropic organisations," he said.
Mr Anderson said by relying on the support of locals, the BackTrack has been able to adapt itself to the changing and dynamic culture of the Armidale community, inspiring a set of copycat organisations in nine other regional centres including Dubbo, Moree, Tenterfield, Broken Hill, and Toowoomba.
"Tamworth needs its own, and what it needs is a local champion to get it started ... each town is unique, each town has its own unique challenges, so you can't put one model across the top, but the foundation of BackTrack works," he said.
In response to questions about updating the 1997 Young Offenders Act - which some locals have argued needs more stringent sentences for young offenders - Mr Anderson said it was a "complex situation" that required a nuanced approach.
"You can't lock your way up out of youth crime. In other words you can't put young people in jail all the time and expect them to come out as better people," he said.
