Kindness and enthusiasm: Emily is ready to support her hometown community

If someone asked you to describe Emily Bradbery, the first thing that comes to mind is her kindness and enthusiasm for people.
Her day-to-day schedule is jam-packed with her own business, Espire Occupational Therapy, and taking care of her five-month-old daughter.
But she feels as though she has never worked a day in her life.
"This is my absolute passion," she said.
"I consider my work my hobby, I love it. I think it is a real attribute to the people I work with and the clients we have."
Mrs Bradbery grew up on a "beautiful property" just past the regional airport
Her early memories involve running around the cattle farm, family dinners, and full of joy.
"It was amazing, and I felt very lucky to have our childhood," she said.
"We were very involved in the community, and that really shaped wanting to come back here."
She attended St Edwards Primary School and McCarthy Catholic High School, where she would eventually become school captain.
After school, Mrs Bradbery decided to take a gap year here in Tamworth before heading off on her big adventure which took her to university.
"I studied at Southern Cross University on the Gold Coast, where I discovered occupational therapy," she said.
From a young age, Mrs Bradbery has always been able to connect with people. So when she found her passion at the university, it was like a match made in heaven.
"I then worked in the United Kingdom for a little bit before moving back to the Gold Coast and then coming back to Tamworth, where I opened the clinic in 2021," she said.
"It was good moving to the UK as I was able to diversify and work with a whole different culture and then bring it back to Australia."
Mrs Bradbery works with children between the ages of three and 16 with a range of different needs that include developmental delays, autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and physical disabilities.
"We support children to become as independent as possible with their daily activities, whether that be at home, school, or out in the community," she said.
"Our caseload is predominately drawn from the NDIS, but we also work with private clients as well."
Mrs Bradbery said her team worked with children through a range of different activities.
"Because we are in the paediatric sector, everything is very play-based," she said.
"So, depending on their goals, we may work on fine and gross motor skills, sensory processing, and just keep it all very play-based.
"For example, if it was building up their hand strength, we would do a fun sensory activity with lots of putty."
She said there was a need for occupational therapy in Tamworth, so being able to help others through the opening of Espire to the community has been a lifelong dream.
"We work very closely with families, carers, and schools to ensure children are holistically supported to achieve their goals," she said.
Mrs Bradbury said the world had changed a lot in the last few years, with the increased availability of information leading to more people getting diagnosed.
Since opening her business, Mrs Bradbury has been able to train and support a young team of occupational therapists.
"There is a team of eight of us now, which is fantastic," she said.
"The closest university to study occupational therapy is either Newcastle or Port Macquarie. So, we host a lot of student placements in the hope of securing more," she said
"And every occupational therapist we have hosted has come back and continued to work with us."
Over the next few years, Mrs Bradbury hopes to continue providing support to the Tamworth community.
