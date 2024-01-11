The Northern Daily Leader
'I'm really happy with the move': Cogger enjoying life back at Knights

Updated January 12 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 5:00am
He helped keep the Penrith Panthers quest for a third-straight NRL premiership on track in the absence of star halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, and has been credited by Cleary as the key to his stunning grand final performance, but Jack Cogger believes his best is yet to come.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

