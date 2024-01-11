'I'm really happy with the move': Cogger enjoying life back at Knights

He helped keep the Penrith Panthers quest for a third-straight NRL premiership on track in the absence of star halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, and has been credited by Cleary as the key to his stunning grand final performance, but Jack Cogger believes his best is yet to come.
And the Newcastle Knights are set to be the beneficiaries.
After stints with the Bulldogs, Super League outfit Huddersfield and the Panthers, the playmaker is back where it all began after signing a three-year deal that will see him in the red and blue until at least 2027.
The 26-year-old got his first taste of the NRL with the Knights and is excited to be "home".
"They're (Panthers) a great club and they treated me really well and we had success there but for me it was coming home, where I'm from, and representing the town and people that I want to," Cogger said, addressing the media during the club's training session at Scully Park.
"I couldn't turn that opportunity down when it came up mid last year and I'm really happy with the move."
Thursday's session won't be the only time he and the Knights grace Scully Park this season. They're back in May to renew hostilities with the Wests Tigers.
"I'm really excited to come back here in round 10," Cogger said.
"My last stint at the club I actually played in a game verse the Tigers here and we won on the bell."
Down 20-18 with less than two minutes left, Shaun Kenny-Dowall leapt high to pull in a Jamie Buhrer cross-kick and dive over in the corner for a memorable 22-20 victory.
That was in 2018 and was Cogger's last season with the Knights.
The club he has returned to is a very different one to the one he left.
Managing just nine wins and finishing 11th that season, the Knights were one of the fairytale stories of 2023, securing their first home final since 2006 on the back of a remarkable 10-game winning run.
One of the ways that has manifested is fitness and professionalism, with Cogger noting those as two of the things that he has been most impressed with.
"I think that comes from their impressive 10 wins at the back end of last year," he said.
"There's a bit of hunger amongst the squad that they like that feeling of winning and the emotions that come with that and I think everyone wants a little bit more of that."
"So you get people turning up ready to rip in and that's what we have."
Just as the club is in a different place, so to is he.
"I got to play with some pretty good teams, Penrith last year.
"But my time in the UK I got to play in a couple of big games over there," Cogger said.
"With that comes experience and I think in the position I play you probably play your best footy post-25.
"I've just hit 26 so I'd like to think my best footy is in front of me."
Elaborating on how he is a different player, he spoke about having belief and confidence in his skillset and a better understanding of how he can free up other players and do his job for the team.
That was evident in the grand final with Cleary remarking post-match that Cogger "unlocked him" when he came on for Luai midway through the second half.
