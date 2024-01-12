Tamworth discovers new way to beat the heat during country music festival

It's been a long-standing Tamworth tradition for locals to rent out their extra rooms to festivalgoers, but a new trend is promising to shake up the informal hospitality sector.
Swimply, an online marketplace for renting out backyard swimming pools, has set its sights on Tamworth.
The company markets itself as the 'Airbnb for pools' and much like Airbnb it makes money by taking commissions from hosts' rental price.
The manager of the Econo Lodge Savannah Park Tamworth says she hopes to leverage the new platform to bring attention to the motel's "iconic" guitar-shaped pool.
The swimming facility was first opened by country music legend Slim Dusty in 1983, and has recently had some upgrades.
"It's all been re-sealed and re-tiled," the manager said.
At the time the pool was created, the manager said the business had been known as the 'Musicland Motel', and she hoped getting more exposure about what sets it apart - the guitar-shaped pool - would help revitalise business.
"Someone recently told me we're a hidden gem, but I want more people to know that we're out here," she said.
The local business is gearing up to list the pool on Swimply, but says its first priority remains its guests.
"My understanding with this company is you can state what hours people can book in, so it makes sense that they come use the pool after 10 and before 3, outside our check-in hours," the motel's manager said.
The Leader understands local homeowners are also looking into becoming hosts on Swimply just in the nick of time for the annual country music festival.
"The Tamworth Music Festival is expected to draw over 40,000 visitors, providing a welcome economic boost to the community," Swimply community manager Lucy Parker told the Leader.
"As living costs rise, resourceful homeowners can seize the opportunity to capitalise on this influx by renting out their swimming pools."
The Swimply spokesperson said more than a million guests have used the platform since its launch in 2019, and its hosts earn anywhere from $2400 to $4800 per year by renting out their swimming pools.
With hot weather sending more locals out for a swim than ever, it's no wonder the company is looking for hosts to open up their backyards and share their pools in Tamworth.
