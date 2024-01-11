Tamworth makes history with record-low holiday pound surrenders

Tamworth residents deserve a round of applause for bucking a trend that's been plaguing the city's animal shelter for years, the local council says.
From December 22 to January 2, not a single animal was surrendered to the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre.
"No cats, no dogs. That's the first time in anyone's memory that's happened," council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said.
Usually shelter surrenders skyrocket during the post-Christmas period, something that could've become a nightmare for Tamworth Regional Council as it grapples with a statewide abandoned animal crisis.
Ms Vereker warned against adopting pets as Christmas gifts in early December, and says she's thrilled the message didn't fall on deaf ears.
"It's probably a mixture of things. Maybe people made the decision not to give a pet for Christmas ... and maybe they just thought twice about the costs," she said.
"Whatever the reason, I'd like to say thank you to our community for doing the right thing."
Despite the reprieve, the companion animal centre remains almost full.
"We've got a bit of space for cats but we're full with dogs. We're in the throes of moving a few [dogs] across to Paws for Life which we hope will free up a couple of spaces," Ms Vereker said.
"We're getting close to the point where we can take surrenders again, but it changes from day to day to be honest."
Ms Vereker said there was a huge increase in surrenders across 2023 as cost of living pressures strained many residents' budgets.
"Overall it was a very difficult year, and I think that's due to the financial situation a lot of people are in. We had a corresponding increase in people becoming homeless, for example," she said.
Tamworth Regional Council received funding from the federal government in October to expand the companion animal centre, which will be used to double the number of dog kennels.
The funds will also be used to refurbish a shed into an air-conditioned cat house, tripling the centre's cat capacity.
Both upgrades are expected to commence later this year.
The local government is also looking into options for building a new animal shelter to replace Paws for Life before council's lease on the facility runs out in 12 months' time.
Ms Vereker said council should be able to decide on a location for the proposed shelter by the end of the year, but construction will depend on grant funding and the approval of a 36.3 per cent special rate variation.
She said council could spend up to $2 million on a new animal re-homing pound and would look for equal contributions from the state and federal governments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.