Tamworth in January is the place to be to celebrate country music

Welcome to 2024 and what a year it is going to be! What better way to start the new year then with the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Here is the first sample of what is to come...
Mutli-award winning performer, Darren Coggan, returns to his country roots with this show, delivering the vocal authenticity of one of the most passionate performers of all time in The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver.
Relive the voice of a generation, in a celebration of one of the most inspiring and prolific singer songwriters of our time, recreated live by Darren Coggan.
At the Capitol Theatre Saturday 20 January at 2:30pm.
With 16 Golden Guitars, three ARIA awards and double-platinum album sales to his name, Shane Nicholson has certainly carved out his own corner of the Australian music Industry.
Unlike any show he has staged before - this will feature back to back performances with two entirely different setlists and a revolving backing band that include the country's finest musicians.
This will be one not to be missed, at the Capitol Theatre, Tuesday January 23 at 7:30pm.
Five times CMAA Golden Guitar Winner Ashleigh Dallas is bringing her homegrown stories and award winning songs to the heart of her hometown in the iconic Tamworth Town Hall.
This will be her one and only Tamworth Country Music Festival show.
Secondhand Stories is a show where Ashleigh through her songs will connect to her audience captivating them to feel joy, tapping their feet to feel good country music with fiddlers. Guitar and banjo featured throughout.
This show will also feature a youth choir from The Tamworth CON that Ashleigh has mentored in the lead up to the festival, nurturing the love and power that comes by connecting to a lyric and story within a song.
Ashleigh Dallas' Secondhand Stories is going to be a night to remember.
For one show only at the Tamworth Town Hall, Wednesday January 24 at 7:30pm.
James Blundell is returning to the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024 to perform a must-see selection of fan favourites, deep cut gems and songs from his acclaimed new album - World Don't Stop.
In a glittering career now spanning 34 years, 14 albums, multiple Golden Guitar Awards and induction into the Country Music Hall Fame, James Blundell is arguably the most influential Australian male country music artist of his generation.
Don't miss James Blundell in concert with a full band, Thursday January 25, at 1pm at the Tamworth Town Hall.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
