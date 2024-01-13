'Stay home' if sick: health advice for Tamworth Country Music Festival

People with a cough, sore throat, fever, or other respiratory tract infections are being urged to stay home during the Tamworth Country Music Festival as the region grapples with a surge in COVID cases.
Hunter New England Health District (HNELHD) acting director Dr Peter Murray said experts had seen higher transmission levels of the COVID subvariant JN.1 in the New England and Hunter region since Christmas.
This was a major concern due to the high number of people who would be travelling for the festival, as JN.1 escalates across NSW and Victoria.
Tamworth-based director of the University of Newcastle's Department of Rural Health, Dr Jenny May, said she had seen an increase in the number of people presenting with viral infections recently.
Hunter New England Heath has advised people with respiratory tract symptoms to assume it is COVID, stay home and get a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or a more accurate PCR test from a GP.
Dr May echoed this advice, saying if you stayed home you would not infect others.
"If you need to be out wear a mask," she said.
"If you haven't been immunised, and you're in a high risk group, then immunisation is available from many chemists and general practices.
"But we currently recommend you don't get a COVID vaccine within six months of a diagnosed COVID-19 or another vaccination."
Dr Murray said there was no suggestion at present that JN.1 was more severe than the other recent variants.
"But [JN.1] is good at getting around the immune system and it is infectious," he said.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival, which runs from January 19 to 28, 2024, is known to receive about 40,000 visitors for the nationally iconic 10-day event.
