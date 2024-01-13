The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Health

'Stay home' if sick: health advice for Tamworth Country Music Festival

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 13 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth-based director of the University of Newcastle's department of rural health, Dr Jenny May, said there had been an increase in people presenting with viral infections recently. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth-based director of the University of Newcastle's department of rural health, Dr Jenny May, said there had been an increase in people presenting with viral infections recently. Picture by Gareth Gardner

People with a cough, sore throat, fever, or other respiratory tract infections are being urged to stay home during the Tamworth Country Music Festival as the region grapples with a surge in COVID cases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.