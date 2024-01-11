Flashback Friday | 2006

In December 2006 the uncomfortable glare of national disapproval fell firmly on Tamworth, when the council rejected a plan to resettle up to five refugee families locally.
Within a decade, however, the pendulum had swung completely the other way, as groups and individuals organised and formalised support for refugees and immigrants already here, and to ensure there would be no more excuses to turn away others.
In 2006 the Tamworth local government had a population of 53,590, which is expected to rise to 65,729 in 2024.
Looking at different trends, BuzzFeed notes that year the colourful iPod nano was all the rage, Australian Idol was still one of the best shows to watch, slogan t-shirts were one of the hottest fashion trends, and the Veronicas epitomised our hair goals.
If you turned on a radio you were almost guaranteed to her Forever young by Youth Group, flip phones and slide phones were the obvious choice of mobile, and everyone was doing Borat impressions.
Australia bowed out of the 2006 World Cup finals in a dramatic circumstance, due to a controversial refereeing decision which saw Fransesco Totti score with the last kick of the game from the penalty spot to win the Round of 16 clash for Italy 1-0 in Kaiserslautern.
Roger Federer won the men's title at the Australian Open in January, while the XVIII Commonwealth Games were held in Melbourne during March.
Australia lost some iconic figures in 2006, including Australia's crocodile hunter Steve Irwin in the September, killed during filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, when a stingray suddenly pierced his chest.
The same month, motor racing legend and 'King of the Mountain' Peter Brock was killed in an accident on the Targa West road rally.
In April miners Todd Russell and Brant Webb were trapped in a steel cage after a mine collapse at Beaconsfield in northern Tasmania. The men were underground for 14 days before a successful rescue.
Prime Minister John Howard celebrated 10 years in office in March.
Australia's farmers were battling one of the worst droughts in the nation's history.
