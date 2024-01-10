Does an increase in land values mean my rates are going to go up?

Yesterday the state's Valuer General published the government's annual land values for Regional NSW.
The report showed rural and industrial land value was sky-high in the North West region, while commercial and residential remained on a steady incline.
But what does that mean for rates? In one sense, not much at all.
While the NSW government uses new land values to calculate land tax for 2024, local governments update their land values for rating on a three-year basis instead.
This means all councils in NSW - Tamworth Regional included - are currently using July 2022 land values for rating, not the most recent values released by the Valuer General.
The next set of land values to affect rates will be measured in 2024-25 to come into effect from July 2026.
But even if ratepayers aren't feeling the sting yet, the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) says every drop adds a ripple to the oncoming wave.
"There's two sets of serious hikes in rates coming anyhow, and that'll be the basis for more rate rises coming through," TRRRA vice president David McKinnon told the Leader.
In November last year Tamworth Regional Council voted to to apply to the state regulator for a 36.3 per cent special rate variation across the next two years, split into two rate increases in 2024 and 2025.
"And now there's a serious property increase coming which is going to affect the rates even more, so there's three serious hikes that are going to make it very difficult for people on fixed incomes," Mr McKinnon said.
Residential land values in the Tamworth Local Government Area (LGA) only increased 2 per cent this year, but that relatively small increase will serve as the basis for land valuations in 2024 and beyond, adding to a cumulative effect when it comes time to update rates in 2026.
Mr McKinnon says this will come as a huge shock to many of Tamworth's residents who are on low incomes, fixed incomes, or pensions.
"That's part of the argument we're going to make to IPART, that the rate rise shouldn't be approved because it can't be considered reasonable, fair, or affordable," he said.
"Even those who aren't paying rates are paying indirectly through their rents, which have seriously increased. Somehow everybody has to cope with all these rises on fixed incomes."
The vice president said if the special rate variation was approved, heads could roll come the next council elections.
"Quite frankly, the great divide is going to become massive very quickly," Mr McKinnon said.
"If this continues we'll have the French Revolution all over again because people will get sick of being hurt and not having any hope."
As far as state-levied land tax goes, the picture is fairly rosy for Tamworth landowners compared to neighbouring areas.
Land values in the Tamworth LGA grew at a more modest rate than the region's average [2.3pc overall compared to 19.7pc], meaning land taxes will also rise at a much more reasonable pace.
The biggest hit will be felt by land holders in rural areas like Walgett and Moree Plains, who are set to be hit with a significant land tax hike by the state government as the price of quality farmland continues to soar.
Land owners will soon receive what's known as a "notice of valuation" on their individual properties and can appeal to the Valuer General with any objections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.