Man pleads guilty to negligent driving charge in deadly crash case

A MAN will face sentencing after pleading guilty to driving negligently during a crash which turned deadly on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Craig Crosland fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning death, and one charge of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH), after a fatal crash on the New England Highway near Kootingal.
"That's correct Your Honour," Crosland replied when asked if he was pleading guilty to the offences.
The crash hospitalised four people, one of which later died in hospital.
Crosland was charged in January 2023, after a lengthy police investigation.
During the court proceedings, one charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, and three counts of negligent driving no death or GBH were withdrawn against Crosland.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Andrew Passlow handed up a signed charge certificate, and a statement of agreed facts.
He told the court because the matter involved a death, a Crown prosecutor would need to be present at the sentencing, but one would not be available until April.
Magistrate Clare Farnan said she was "reluctant" to adjourn the matter until April, given the offence occurred in March 2022.
"I'm in the courts hands, I do understand," Mr Passlow said.
Ms Farnan agreed to adjourn the matter until April for sentencing.
She ordered a full sentencing assessment report to be prepared before the next court date.
