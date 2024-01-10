May the Force be with you: Former Blue Boar heads west for Super Rugby shot

Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman was it seems right on the money.
Before they broke for Christmas, the mentor remarked that he expected the coming season to be former Blue Boar Hamish Moore's last with them.
"I'm confident he will get picked up by a Super Rugby franchise," he told ACM.
"He has got what it takes."
Well it appears the Western Force agree.
The Walgett native, who was a central figure in Narrabri's premiership triumph in 2022, left for Perth last week on a six-week training contract.
"The Force have a spot there for a hooker, depending how Hamish goes," Coleman said this week.
"Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. We want to be a club that is a genuine pathway to Super rugby. That is another feather in the cap but it does leave a bit of a hole."
Moore was previously part of the NSW Waratahs system but "hated" the Sydney rat race and so before the 2022 season returned to the family property, 'Walma', a 1200-acre cattle, wheat and cotton farm 15 kilometres outside of Walgett.
After turning out for the Blue Boars, the 2019 Australian Schoolboy was convinced by Coleman to have another crack at the Shute Shield and joined the Wildfires.
Making his run-on debut in round 6, he went on to be among the best in the 2023 competition.
