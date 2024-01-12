The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'The Very Hungary Caterpillar' inspires creativity at the gallery

January 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Ronald, Georgie Traill, Tommy Treloar, Georgie Treloar, Spencer Felton, with Tania Hartigan. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Phoebe Ronald, Georgie Traill, Tommy Treloar, Georgie Treloar, Spencer Felton, with Tania Hartigan. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Wallabadah artist Tania Hartigan was among the local artists drawn from across the region to join a summer school holiday program which kicked off on Tuesday, January 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.