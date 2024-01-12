'The Very Hungary Caterpillar' inspires creativity at the gallery

Wallabadah artist Tania Hartigan was among the local artists drawn from across the region to join a summer school holiday program which kicked off on Tuesday, January 9.
Mrs Hartigan led the Bugs, Butterflies and Catepillars session at Tamworth Regional Gallery, where children aged 5 to 10 years took time to create their own caterpillar and paint an environment for it.
The session was inspired by the popular children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, which has also been translated into Gamilaraay language.
Mrs Hartigan said the group first read the book, using the Gamilaraay version, and many of the children in the group were familiar with the Gamilaraay name for 'butterfly'.
"The children spent time looking at insects, before starting the creative part of the session," she said.
"The children were a fantastic group, demonstrating basic knowledge of many Gamilaraay words and focused on the creative part of the session."
Mrs Hartigan's artistic talents span painting, printmaking, and weaving, and has had her work showcased in numerous exhibitions and workshops.
Beyond art, Mrs Hartigan's commitment to sustainability is evident through various environmental initiatives on her farm, where she also operates an art studio run in conjunction with an accommodation business.
The council's school holiday program will continue until January 29.
Visit the Youth Events and Activities page on the Tamworth Regional Council website for details.
