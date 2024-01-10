Students take time out of their break to get ahead of the 2024 school year

For many summer school holidays tend to be all about water activities, movies and hanging out with your friends, but some local children and adults are already looking to get a head start with their educational studies for 2024.
Crossroads Education in Tamworth offers a program of summer holiday activities and workshops which kicked off on Monday, January 8.
Lead teacher, Dr Kate Bricknell, said the centre had been "a hive of activity", during the first week, with young people and adults participating in a wide range of activities and workshops.
"The Investigating History Workshop has been a big hit with some of the younger learners as they discover how to research the past," she said.
"Their goal has been to write a 100th birthday commemoration for World War II veteran Stanley Allen."
Activities kicking off from Monday January 15 include Professional Learning in Advanced Technology Use for teachers and Grammar and Reading Teaching for teachers, parents and student learning support officers.
For those about to tackle tertiary studies in 2024 there is University Preparation and further activities for primary and middle years students.
"We've had full rooms for Secondary Study Skills and Selective Schools' Test Preparations, so we anticipate running these activities as a regular part of our holiday program," Dr Bicknell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.