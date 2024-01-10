The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Students take time out of their break to get ahead of the 2024 school year

By Newsroom
January 10 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Turnbull and Bailey Dwyer worth with tutor Vinethmi Balasuriya. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Angus Turnbull and Bailey Dwyer worth with tutor Vinethmi Balasuriya. Picture by Gareth Gardner

For many summer school holidays tend to be all about water activities, movies and hanging out with your friends, but some local children and adults are already looking to get a head start with their educational studies for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.