First day of Build-A-Bear booked out as kids construct their cuddly friend

KIDS in Tamworth have built themselves their own special friend as part of their holiday fun.
Tamworth's Build-A-Bear workshops have been met with a flurry of excitement from kids with the first day of the three-day holiday activity fully booked out.
Children of all ages attended the sessions, located in Centrepoint, on January 9, to build their very own cuddly toy to take home.
Their first task was to choose which bear would be their new best friend, with a multi-coloured option, a lop-eared bear, and a traditional looking teddy bear to pick from.
Once they made their decision, it was time to give their bear a heart.
The kids used their hands to warm up the plush hearts before rubbing them on their back to show their bear would always have their back.
The hearts, which had been christened with love, were then placed inside the bear, and stitched up with the help of staff.
The children were then able to choose their own adventure by picking a personalised outfit for their bear.
Tutus, dinosaur costumes, police and firefighter outfits, dresses and tuxedos were just some of the options on offer.
One parent told the Leader he decided to send his kids along because it was something he would have loved to have done when he was a kid.
The workshops will also run on January 10 and 11. Bookings are essential and can be made on the Centrepoint Tamworth website.
