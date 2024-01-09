North West region booming, fruitful land for residential and industrial

Rural and industrial land value is through the roof throughout the North West region, while commercial and residential remains on a steady incline.
The NSW Valuer General's latest report covering land valuations from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 shows a 19.7 per cent increase in total land value for the North West region.
The report reflects the rising land value across Gunnedah, Gwydir, Liverpool Plains, Moree Plains, Narrabri, Tamworth Regional, and Walgett local government areas (LGAs) which has risen from $36 billion to $43 billion during the 12-month period.
Officially valued by the government, the report will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for the 2024 tax year.
Southwell Property sales manager and principal agent, Stuart Southwell, said the high numbers in the report showed the continued trend of people looking away from major cities and towards regional areas.
"It shows a fantastic future for a town like Tamworth," he said.
"We have a large availability of industrial land, and clearly, people have been taking up the opportunity to set up businesses here and grow their operations."
Industrial land values rose to 20.8per cent across the North West, with Narrabri having the largest increase of 86.9pc, compared to surrounding areas such as Tamworth at 15.31pc and Gunnedah at 19.31pc.
"There have been some very strong results there, which reflect the strength in gas and agriculture and the Inland Rail Project to an extent," Mr Southwell said.
"Regional areas are fantastic centres for businesses looking to set up industrial and commercial operations, particularly in Tamworth, where the liveability of this city is quite good."
Rural land particularly experienced a strong increase of 23.8pc, with the strongest increases in the Walgett [up 61pc] and Moree Plains [up 44.2pc] LGAs.
"The massive growth in rural land values in the past two or three years has been fuelled by amazing commodity prices across livestock, grain, and fibre," Mr Southwell said.
"[Those have been] accompanied by record low interest rates."
The coupled growth of industrial and commercial opportunities across the North West has resulted in a 5.4pc increase in residential land values.
Many home buyers showed a strong interest in some of the newly-constructed residential areas in Tamworth LGA due to their affordability; this includes Moore Creek, Forest Hills, and Westdale.
This was also seen in the Tamworth LGA's smaller villages, such as Manilla, Nundle, and Hanging Rock.
"If we speak about Tamworth, it has established itself as a very liveable region for people," Mr Southwell said.
"For every family that has moved out here, they will have family or relatives who will say, 'It's great'. It is five minutes to everything; compared to the city, the cost of living is very low, and compared to the city, the quality of life is a lot better."
Mr Southwell said people were drawn to the region due to some of the well-known events, such as the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"A number of families come here to visit friends. They get a taste of Tamworth and may turn around and say, 'What a great place to live."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.