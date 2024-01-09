Man refused bail after allegedly assaulting woman he was ordered not to go near

A MAN will be kept behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman he was ordered not to have any contact with.
Cameron Thomas McDonald appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court when he was refused bail on a string of domestic-violence related allegations.
The court heard the 33-year-old was on strict bail conditions to have no contact with a woman when he allegedly assaulted her, took her mobile phone, and stole a packet of cigarettes on January 2, 2024.
Magistrate Clare Farnan told the court McDonald had shown an "inability to comply with bail conditions".
"This man was on bail not to contact this woman," Ms Farnan said.
At the time of the fresh charges the 33-year-old was on bail for allegations of two counts of domestic-violence related common assault, and one count of contravening an apprehended violence order.
He pleaded not guilty to the three allegations in court.
The court heard McDonald would be pleading guilty to stealing the woman's phone and the packet of cigarettes, and contravening an apprehended violence order which stems from the incident on January 2.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman, and will defend the allegation at a hearing in April.
Ms Farnan told the court if McDonald is convicted of the offences "he's likely to receive a full time custodial sentence" due to his criminal record.
In court, McDonald's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Katherine Walker made an unsuccessful application to have the 33-year-old released on bail.
Ms Walker said the 33-year-old had unwell relatives in the community he needed to care for, could offer up an address six hours away from Tamworth, and needed to be at liberty to prepare for his hearing date.
Ms Walker said a recent two-year gap in offending on the 33-year-old's record proves "he is able to comply with court orders".
Ms Farnan refused the 33-year-old bail, and ordered him to stay behind bars until his next court date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.