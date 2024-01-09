The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal: can you help locate these two wanted men?

By Newsroom
January 9 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Hidler (left), 51, and Mark Nicholls (right), 41, are wanted by police. Pictures by NSW Police
Rohan Hidler (left), 51, and Mark Nicholls (right), 41, are wanted by police. Pictures by NSW Police

POLICE are appealing for help to locate two wanted men on outstanding warrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.