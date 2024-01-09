Police appeal: can you help locate these two wanted men?

POLICE are appealing for help to locate two wanted men on outstanding warrants.
Rohan Hidler, aged 51, is wanted by virtue of four outstanding warrants relating to alleged assault and drug offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about the 51-year-old's whereabouts is urged to contact New England Police Station on 6771 0699.
Police are also appealing for assistance to locate 41-year-old Mark Nicholls.
The 41-year-old is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrants relating to alleged fraud and drug offences.
He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about the 41-year-old's location is urged to contact Armidale Police Station on 6771 0699.
Both men are wanted under a police strike force, code-named Operation Persistance.
The operation is a NSW Police Force initiative aimed at arresting individuals wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either men can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.