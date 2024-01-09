'She's always had ability': Filly breaks through for maiden win in dominant fashion

Dubai Bound's maiden win couldn't have been much more dominant.
After jumping virtually straight to the front in the Carlton Dry F&M Maiden Plate (1200m) at Tamworth on Monday, the Mark Hatch-trained three-year-old controlled the race before pulling away down the straight to romp to an almost four-length victory (the final margin was 3.71 lengths).
"It was coming, it was just a matter of when it was going to happen," Hatch said of that first win.
The Tamworth trainer has had the filly since she was a yearling and picked up a few place finishes with her along the way.
In her first preparation she ran third four times from four starts. Then two runs back she was a neck second.
"She's always had ability, she's just had bad barriers for most of her career," Hatch said.
On Monday she drew nine but jockey Darryl McLellan was able to get her across pretty well unencumbered and from there she "did it easy".
It was somewhat of a breakthrough win for Hatch too.
It had been a while between drinks as they say.
While he'd notched a handful of placings, he hadn't had a winner since the 2022 Christmas Hams meeting at Gunnedah.
"It's been a long time coming," he said, adding that it was "a relief to get that off the back".
Formerly training as a full-time profession, these days he only has a pretty small stable.
Working for former Tamworth local, now Sarina-based owner and breeder Kris Thomas, who purchased Dubai Bound at the Magic Millions sale in 2022, he usually only has three or four in work at a time, juggling training duties with also looking after Thomas' spellers and young horses "and all that sort of stuff".
There was almost cause for double celebration on Monday with Hatch's son Zach's French Comet finishing second behind fellow Tamworth trainer, Sue Grills', Night Fighter in the Dynamic Fire CG&E Maiden Plate (1200m).
It was a successful meet for the local trainers with Luke Morgan taking out the Peel Valley Tyres Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap (1000m) with Magic Flyer, and Wayne Brown's Subuki saluting in the McDonalds Tamworth Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
