The Leader launches into 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Paul Boyce

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. North Tamworth Bears head coach, Paul Boyce, reflects on 2023 and the best players he's ever worked with.
Please note, some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Q: If you could describe your experience in 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
Having a look at me, I don't eat too much fruit. Since we went back-to-back [with a premiership win over the Moree Boars], I'd describe it as a double quarter-pounder.
What are you looking forward to the most about the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival?
The Country Music Festival's always pretty busy for us, because Norths have a whole heap of campers and we have a couple of bands go down there as well.
It's always fun going down there, training and having the caravans around you.
I think it's just a great vibe for the town. Most of the locals will probably say they don't like it, but there's something on every day. I'm pretty keen for it.
What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
I think most people have their own inner battles they've got to get over every single day. I think it's just about getting out of your own head and pushing forward.
I'm pretty proud of the life I've lived, I've got a great wife, great family, I'm part of a great footy club and I love Tamworth. I think I'm going okay.
Who is the best player you've played with or coached?
There's a few. I coached Gareth Widdop, he played for [Melbourne] Storm, St George [Illawarra], and he went and played for England as well. I coached him as an 18-year-old.
I'll probably cop some flak for this, but I've got to say it: [Scott] Blanch is the best player I've been involved with. I've certainly learned a lot from him and enjoyed coaching him.
What he sees and can do on a footy field is freakish, and always a joy to watch.
Josh Schmiedel's up there, too. He just makes the right play at the right time when the team needs it.
What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
There's a few. I write them down, too.
"Hard work gets us through tough times", and "Teams that achieve big things do the small things well".
If you could have one thing in Tamworth named after you, what would it be?
If I could get one thing named after me ... Chemist's Warehouse. They have good cologne, it helps a lot of people.
What vegetable do you aim to embody in 2024?
Probably a pumpkin, similar body shape.
