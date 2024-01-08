Wheels of justice turn again but busy court lists bog down staff

COURTS are back sitting in Tamworth but hundreds of matters are already piling up behind the bench.
Tamworth Local Court heard its first matters of the year on January 8 after a state-wide shutdown during the holiday period.
More than 80 matters were listed before one magistrate on the first day back and the court heard the list was only going to get longer.
During requests for adjournments, magistrate Clare Farnan told the court she was reluctant to postpone any matters within the next two weeks.
"There are some very busy lists coming up," she told the court.
"I'd much rather not adjourn."
More than 150 matters are already listed in Tamworth Local Court on January 15, 2024.
This does not include anyone who is arrested during the weekend before the Monday list day.
On January 22, 110 matters are already listed.
Monday is known as a 'list day' in Tamworth, where cases can go before the court for sentencing, first appearances, adjournment applications and bids for bail.
There are also often people who have been refused bail over the weekend that need to be seen.
Tamworth Local Court is predominately serviced by one magistrate, and at times a second.
During the first day back for 2024, Ms Farnan adjourned matters for either a week, or until the end of January to help balance the list and workload.
She said matters needed to be dealt with efficiently to "avoid a waste of time and unnecessary delays".
A spokesperson from the Chief Magistrate's Office told the Leader the NSW Local Court was the busiest jurisdiction in the country, with the amount of matters heard increasing every year.
"The Chief Magistrate's Office is aware of the stresses that this places on the magistrates, court staff, and other court users," the spokesperson said.
"The Chief Magistrate's Office also acknowledges that the court's increasing workload impacts on time to justice for those appearing before the court."
At times, court delays are often used by defence solicitors when making an application to have their client released from custody on bail while the proceedings take place.
The spokesperson said the court was working with the state government and other stakeholders to address the issues through a "variety of means".
