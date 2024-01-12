Live off grid in comfort and escape home every day to bushland tranquility

432 Attunga Forest Road, Attunga
4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Offered for the first time in 23 years this amazing 80 acre block is sure to appeal to a wide variety of buyers.
Set in an elevated and secluded location this picture perfect patch of Australian bushland offers privacy where you can feel the whole world is yours.
Or start your engine and you can be in the thriving city of Tamworth in about 30 minutes.
For the artists, be inspired in Mother Nature's amphitheatre where she puts on a different performance every day of ever-changing landscapes with the music provided by birds, insects and animals, as well as rustling winds and flowing water.
For the adventurous there are several horse riding trails available in the neighbouring Attunga State Forest.
There is also plenty of room for those who would prefer their horse power in a fuel tank.
For those who want to escape from the city to the peace and tranquility of home this is the perfect place to do so.
The 4 bedroom house is double storey and constructed of Besser block with a corrugated iron roof.
All bedrooms are large in size.
The upper storey has three bedrooms and a spacious family room with a well positioned study nook.
The end bedroom has floor to ceiling glass on three sides.
Downstairs is the master bedroom with a large ensuite consisting of a shower, vanity and toilet. The dining is adjacent to the kitchen.
The kitchen has a new gas upright stove, double sink and plenty of bench space as well as a pantry close by. There is an additional gas outlet for a gas fridge.
The house is environmentally friendly. The solar panels charge the 2x new 230amp per hour 12 volt batteries during the day and the batteries run the house during the evenings.
Should it be required, there is a key start 8kva diesel generator to ensure the lights are kept on.
The battery on the generator has a solar panel connected. For additional peace of mind a portable Honda 2.5kva 4 stroke generator is included.
The yard is very easy care with lawns and hardy sculptural plantings. A sprinkler system has been installed to make watering easy. A 10,500ltr rainwater tank is filled from the water collected from the house.
A 4 bay car shed adjoins the house yard and for those bigger items a large 10m x 7m steel construction machinery shed is close by.
"If you love the peace and quite of the Australian bush and want to live off the grid and have room to breath this is your property," listing agent Sue Waters from Tamworth Property Co said.
"Escape to home everyday."
