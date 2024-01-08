The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate had 'no power' to impose prison time after man's fingerprints found in stolen car

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 9 2024 - 8:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johnathan Alex Nean appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Johnathan Alex Nean appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A COURT has heard a magistrate had "no power" to sentence a man to prison time after his fingerprints were found in a stolen car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.