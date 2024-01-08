Magistrate had 'no power' to impose prison time after man's fingerprints found in stolen car

A COURT has heard a magistrate had "no power" to sentence a man to prison time after his fingerprints were found in a stolen car.
Johnathan Alex Nean appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced for being carried in vehicle, while knowing it was stolen.
The court heard a family member of Nean was behind the wheel of the stolen car at the time offending.
"Not providing much of a positive influence in that regard," magistrate Clare Farnan said.
Nean was arrested and charged with being carried in a conveyance taken without consent of owner after his fingerprints were found in the stolen car.
He pleaded guilty to the charge after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chose not to take on the case. The matter was prosecuted by the police in the local court.
During the sentencing the court heard Nean was on parole at the time off the offence, after he was sentenced to eight years and nine months behind bars in 2017 for robbery and police pursuit matters.
Ms Farnan told the court because Nean had served more than five years of the prison sentence, she was not allowed to impose more time behind bars for the fresh offending due to a legal restriction.
"I have no power to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Nean," she told the court.
Nean's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Ohrania Huggins said the offending was at the lower end of objective seriousness, and a sentencing assessment report had stated Nean engages well with supervised community orders.
"The victim was not known to Mr Nean," Ms Huggins said.
Nean was sentenced to a 12 month supervised community corrections order for the charge.
During the proceedings, the court heard Nean will appear via video link in Muswellbrook Local Court later this month for a separate charge.
Nean has pleaded not guilty to one count of break-and-enter dwelling with intent to steal.
He will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, when a hearing date will be handed down.
