Reg Lindsay's 300-year-old fiddle to go on display for Tamworth festival

The wife of legendary country music singer Reg Lindsay has donated two of his most precious instruments, including a 300-year-old fiddle, for display during the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The 1717 wooden violin was handed down to the late Mr Lindsay by his father Jim and will be displayed inside the National Guitar Museum alongside a cream-coloured Fender electric guitar he toured Nashville with.
The 1969 hit song July, You're a Woman and the Johnny Russell-penned Act Naturally were just two of the songs Mr Lindsay would strum on the Fender, and Cotton Fields on the fiddle.
Roslyn Lindsay was in Tamworth on Monday, January 8, to give the invaluable memorabilia to Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) organiser Barry Harley ahead of the January 19 to 28 festival.
"I'm trying to get the younger generation to understand Reg's music, how big of a star he was, what he did for the industry, and get them involved in country music as well," Mrs Lindsay said.
"It's very important we look after, and don't forget, the older generation, who set it all up for what we've got now."
Mr Harley said although Mr Lindsay played acoustic guitar, the electric guitar was probably the trailblazer's trademark, "which was unusual back in the '60s, '70s and the '80s for country music".
"So this is significant, and for Ros to generously loan us the guitar and a fiddle for installation into the guitar museum is really important," Mr Harley said.
Mr Lindsay was born in 1929, Sydney, and two years later began playing the harmonica, displaying a natural talent that would turn him into one of Australia's most iconic country music singers.
In 1968 he was one of the first Australians to sing in the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, Tennessee, renowned for featuring some of the world's most famous country music stars.
He composed more than 500 songs, released at least 60 albums, and won three TCMF Golden Guitars for Best Male Vocal in 1974, 1978, and 1980, respectively.
Sadly, Mr Lindsay died in 2008, but has left a legacy that has also included a Gold Logie for his TV Show Lindsay's Country Homestead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.