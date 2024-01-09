Trainer handed three month suspension after Christmas Eve meeting incident

In deciding on the penalty, stewards took into consideration Dixon's guilty plea, his 25 years as a licensed trainer, his disciplinary history (it was noted that he had a "conduct related breach of the rules" from 2014), precedent penalties, "the serious nature of the offending", "what message is sent to the industry that such conduct will not be tolerated" and that the penalty "must act as a protective measure for the image and interests of the thoroughbred industry."