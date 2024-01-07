The Northern Daily Leader
Roads close as preparations for country music festival get into full swing

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 8 2024 - 5:45am
Peel Street is set to close from its intersection with Brisbane Street down to White Street from Wednesday, January 17. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Country Music Festival is almost upon us, a fact that will become increasingly apparent for motorists as some streets begin to close from Sunday January 14.

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

