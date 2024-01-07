The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

'It was quite hard': Imports unite to see South Tamworth through

By Zac Lowe
January 7 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recruiting overseas players is always a risk for local teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.