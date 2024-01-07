'It was quite hard': Imports unite to see South Tamworth through

Recruiting overseas players is always a risk for local teams.
Until the season gets underway, there are always questions around their ability and how well they will fit into the team environment.
In that vein, did not take long for South Tamworth to recognise that they had found two good, team-orientated men in Josh Richards and George Wilson this year.
And, since the first round of the season, both have repeatedly proven their worth on the field.
Most recently, the pair were critical in Souths' clinical victory over Tamworth City United in yesterday's T20 at Riverside 1.
Wilson, a humble, no-nonsense man from the south of England, hamstrung City's first innings with his wily medium-pace bowling, which featured a bevy of cutters and slower balls.
"We probably did bowl quite a lot more slower balls, but I don't know how much of a different it did make," Wilson said.
It seemed effective enough as he picked up 4-9 from his four overs, while Tom Fitzgerald (21) was the only member of City to make more than 20.
Chasing 101, Richards opened the batting and almost ended the game early when he pulled the seventh ball of the innings into the river.
Eventually, a replacement was found and the former South African under 19s representative saw his partner, Kaleb McIlveen, dismissed by Tait Jordan early for 5.
That brought Wilson to the crease.
"It was quite hard to bat on, quite hard to score," Wilson said.
"100 was a reasonable score, and if they'd scored a few more, we might have been struggling."
The pair put on 58 together before Richards (45) became Jordan's second victim of the day.
But by then, the score was at 76 and Wilson was well in his groove.
The Englishman carried on where Richards left off, and saw Souths home with three balls to spare with a stoic 38 not out.
"On paper, trying to score five an over should be relatively easy," Wilson said.
"But they definitely made it hard. There was a few overs where we didn't get many runs, and we had to take a risk in the next over to keep up with the run rate."
Richards, a versatile top-order batter who also keeps and can bowl, has begun to make a habit of pulling off difficult chases.
But, Wilson said, it is not a trait the team wants to become known for.
"If we had the choice, we would bat first. We just can't seem to win a toss," he said.
"When you're batting second, you know what you need to get. So it makes it easier in that sense. But I definitely think we would prefer to bat first, because the pitches definitely do deteriorate after having two [earlier T20] games on them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.