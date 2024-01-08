The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Time right as Gleeson steps up to take on first grade coaching reins

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Gleeson (right), pictured here with reserve grade captain-coach Nathan Nott, will coach the Narrabri first grade side in their 2024 campaign. Picture Supplied.
Craig Gleeson (right), pictured here with reserve grade captain-coach Nathan Nott, will coach the Narrabri first grade side in their 2024 campaign. Picture Supplied.

As many do, when he hung up the boots, Craig Gleeson tried his best to stay away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.