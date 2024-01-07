Tamworth UHA receives a $10,000-boost in support for local hospital

A local volunteer group is set to enhance healthcare services at Tamworth Rural Referal Hospital thanks to a $10,000 grant received at the end of the year.
The Tamworth branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) of NSW has been steadily rebuilding its fundraising efforts since the end of COVID and its successful application for a Commonwealth Bank Staff Foundation Grant represents another step forward for the volunteer organisation.
UHA of NSW Branch publicity officer Jan Hicks said every cent of the $10,000 would go towards purchasing essential equipment for Tamworth hospital.
"All our money goes directly to our local hospital. We thank the bank because it's such a great thing that they do," Ms Hicks said.
The Commonwealth Bank Staff Foundation Grant is funded through voluntary contributions from staff's salaries. The UHA of NSW is one of more than 200 organisations to receive this benefit.
Ms Hicks said the organisation worked with Tamworth hospital on an ongoing basis to ensure the money was used to directly contribute to the well-being of patients.
Previous donations have been used to purchase a wide variety of medical equipment, including special-access chairs for rehab patients and devices which ease the process of collecting blood.
