Tamworth UHA receives a $10,000-boost in support for local hospital

By Jonathan Hawes
January 7 2024 - 4:30pm
Local and executive staff from Commonwealth Bank present $10,000 grants cheque to United Hosptial Auxiliary of NSW Tamworth branch committee members. Picture supplied by Jan Hicks
A local volunteer group is set to enhance healthcare services at Tamworth Rural Referal Hospital thanks to a $10,000 grant received at the end of the year.

