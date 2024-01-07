'You can't get too flustered': Paterson talks captaincy, five-fors, and pressure

By nature, Jye Paterson is a level-headed person.
Having captained sides constantly all the way through age-group cricket, it would seem as though he is naturally suited to the role.
But yesterday, in the closing overs of Bective East's T20 clash against North Tamworth at No. 1 Oval, even Paterson's usually impassive demeanour began to show some cracks.
"You're always a bit nervous I guess," Paterson said.
In pursuit of the target of 106 set by the Redbacks, Bective had progressed to 5-92 and looked comfortably poised to win with Adam Jones unbeaten on 42.
Then, however, came the stumble.
Jones fell, caught on the boundary off Devon Hamley, before Tom Tanner and Bradley Hoad were dismissed by Michael Rixon in the next over.
It was at that point that Paterson's nerves broke through audibly, for a brief moment.
But he praised the grit of Shahid Khalfan, who was called up on late notice and struck the match-winning four off the very last ball of the game.
"He's actually a very good cricketer," Paterson said.
"He's always on call and it's hard to fit him in, but he's probably a first grade cricketer ... he's very handy to have around."
Long recognised as one of the better batters in the Tamworth competition, Paterson often plays down his bowling despite taking regular wickets for his side.
On Saturday, he even set up Bective's win with 5-26 in the first innings; his first such haul in several years.
"They all call me the Tail King, for sweeping the tail. Someone's got to do it, I guess," Paterson said.
"It's always nice, you take it as it comes."
With so many years of captaincy behind him, Paterson had the benefit of experience over his younger counterpart, Harry Lewington, who stood in for absent Redbacks skipper Brendan Rixon.
Though he is only 24, Paterson has led Bective for more than five years, and said that knowledge he has gleaned in that time serves him well in high-pressure situations on field.
"You can't get too flustered out there," he said.
"People look at you out on the field, and you've got to show that you're level-headed."
To win a close, hotly-contested game in the first fixture of 2024 was a fitting return to form for Bective after their loss against Souths to close 2023.
More importantly, as far as Paterson is concerned, it will bolster the team's self-belief going forward.
"Coming off such a long break, then coming back like that, it's got to be good," he said.
"Even for the boys who are away, they'll bring a bit of confidence in ... they're pumped for everyone."
