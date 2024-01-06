'I just went in with nothing to lose': Inglis wins junior men's national road race

The region has a new national champion with Toby Inglis winning the junior men's road race at the 2024 National Championships at Buninyong earlier today.
Riding for Team BridgeLane, the Armidale cyclist held off late attacks, after going off the front, to claim the solo victory and his first national title.
It was a brilliant performance from the teenager, who also won the green sprinters and polka dot hillclimb jerseys.
After a "pretty shocking" time trial on Wednesday with a lot of things not going to plan, talking about the win and his race, Inglis told media he felt like he had "nothing to lose".
"Generally, a lot of the races I've done I've sort of gone from a fair way out," he said.
"I sort of back myself.
"In my head I was thinking if I had a minute-and-a-half over them with two laps to go then I was pretty comfortable and I just went all out because I found out I got a gap pretty quickly and I was lucky to hold on to it all the way to the finish."
It was the perfect start to what promises to be a very exciting 2024.
In close to three weeks the recently-graduated The Armidale School student will head over to the Netherlands to ride with a team over there.
"I'll be over there for about eight months and will just try and get some more experience over there," he said.
"I'm with a really great bunch of guys over there."
Tamworth's Eddie Willis meanwhile finished 34th following eighth place finishes in both the time trial and criteriums.
