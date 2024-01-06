The Northern Daily Leader
'I just went in with nothing to lose': Inglis wins junior men's national road race

Updated January 6 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 4:59pm
Toby Inglis is deservedly all smiles as stands atop the nationals podium. Picture by Josh Chadwick
Toby Inglis is deservedly all smiles as stands atop the nationals podium. Picture by Josh Chadwick

The region has a new national champion with Toby Inglis winning the junior men's road race at the 2024 National Championships at Buninyong earlier today.

