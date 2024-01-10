Man on a mission: Cafe's inspiring title quest

Mark Cafe has never been one to shy away from a challenge, be that of his making or the kind life throws your way.
So when, not long after turning 60, the Tamworth father and grandfather decided to take up bodybuilding and set himself a goal of winning a state and national title, he was always going to throw himself 110 per cent into achieving it.
For Cafe though it wasn't simply about a sense of personal accomplishment.
Rather, his motivation was a more altruistic one.
The retired soldier wanted to show people his age, and older, that age doesn't have to be a barrier to achieving what they aspire to.
He also wanted to inspire his fellow veterans to get active, or, as he put it, "get off their asses".
"Get off the lounge and go for a walk, walk the dog, just do something."
He knows only too well the toll military life can have on ex-servicemen and women, and also the difference good physical health can make in helping deal with the scars.
"I suffered terribly and still am battling with my mental health," Cafe, who was a combat specialist with the army and served for 22 years, said.
"But I always knew that if I remained physically well, it would help with my mental health."
But, too many, when they become civilians revert to a sedentary life, which "just really complicates their mental health" and can have tragic consequences.
"If I can get people to think about their physical health, which will improve their mental health, if I can get them to do that then I've achieved my aim," he said.
So why bodybuilding?
No specific reason really.
"I was going to the gym a lot and I was training a lot and I thought what can I actually do that I can leverage off," Cafe explained.
He'd done a bit of bodybuilding about five years before, when his own mental health "spiralled out of control" after losing a nephew, who was also in the military, to suicide.
"I just needed to focus on something, and sport in general is great," he said.
"When you're doing a sport, you're actually concentrating on sport, you're not letting your mind wander to other things."
Someone who believes that if there's something you "want to have a crack at" don't let anyone tell you can't, he gave himself 12 months to be ready to compete.
Harking back to his military days, he approached his preparation with an almost regimented precision. He cut out alcohol, coffee, sugar, stuck to a strict diet and trained twice a day.
"I'd do an hour of cardio in the morning and an hour-a-bit of weights in the afternoon, six days a week," he said.
"I'd kid myself that I'd have a rest day on Sunday but I'd do a walk or something like that."
To some probably seeming an ambitious goal, in Cafe's mind it was a realistic one.
"I understand what my abilities are and it was just a matter of applying myself," he said.
Aligning with the International National Bodybuilding Association (INBA) Australia, the hard work paid off with Cafe placing first in the over 60s category at both the state and national championships.
The goal he had set out to achieve, the most satisfying part has been the response his success has provoked.
He has had "some lovely messages".
One that has particularly resonated with him is from a guy that he had a fair bit to do with when he was working in a training establishment in Victoria.
"He picked up the ball and really ran with it," he said.
"And he's leveraged my success into him doing some stuff as well."
Cafe's inspiring story saw him awarded the Cara Hickson Award for Special Achievement at the 2023 Tamworth Regional Sports Awards.
