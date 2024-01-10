The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Man on a mission: Cafe's inspiring title quest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Cafe's journey to achieving his goal of winning a state and national bodybuilding title is an inspiring one. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Mark Cafe's journey to achieving his goal of winning a state and national bodybuilding title is an inspiring one. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Mark Cafe has never been one to shy away from a challenge, be that of his making or the kind life throws your way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.