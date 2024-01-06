Clinics offer plenty of holiday sporting fun for budding youngsters

Local competitions might be on break but there's still be plenty of opportunities for the region's budding young sportsmen and women, to get their fix over the January school holidays with several sports running holiday clinics.
Starting in Warialda and Inverell on Monday, January 8, NSW Rugby development officer for the Central North and New England, Steph Lennon, will be conducting a series of 'holiday break camps' around the region.
Run by NSW Rugby in conjunction with Regional Youth NSW, the camps are free and open to those aged 12-24.
After Warialda (9am-12pm) and Inverell (4pm-7pm), the clinics then kick onto Moree (9am-12pm) and Coonabrabran (4-7pm) on Tuesday, and Quirindi (9am-12pm) and Gunnedah (4-7pm) on Wednesday.
Following on from that, is the annual National Rugby Camp in Armidale.
NSW Rugby have taken over the running of the four-day camp for 2024 from the Schmude family, who established it in 2001 and have overseen it from humble beginnings into the largest residential based rugby camp in Australia.
Regularly attracting players from all over the country and even overseas, the camp gets underway on Sunday, January 14, and wraps up on January 17.
Cricket NSW meanwhile has a number of school holiday clinics scheduled for the region during the final two weeks of January.
Partnering with the Department of Regional NSW and tailored for players aged 7-14, the one-day clinics are free and ideal for Stage 1 and 2 players looking to improve their batting, bowling or fielding techniques.
The first one will be at at Longfield Oval, Quirindi on Thursday, January 18 from 9am-3pm.
After that it's Glen Innes on Friday, January 19 (Glen Innes High School nets, 10am-3pm), followed by a special girls only clinic in Tamworth on Sunday, January 28 (9am-3pm).
