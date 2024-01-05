The Leader launches into 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Jamie Carroll

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. One2Boxing head coach, owner, and former boxer, Jamie Carroll, talks leaving his comfort zone and his complicated relationship with country music.
Please note, some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Q: If you could describe your experience in 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
Watermelon. Don't ask me why.
Lots of seeds, we've got lots of seeds coming through the gym now [that could grow into something great next year].
What are you looking forward to the most about the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival?
I love country music, there's plenty of good artists that I like. But the festival, I don't like.
People in shorts and cowboy hats running around town, they just annoy me. They come in here like they run the town.
But at the same time, I do participate. I'll go down there for one day with the cowboy hat on.
What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
There's been a few. The biggest would have been putting myself out there and starting my own gym.
I've slept on air mattresses and come from the bottom too many times. But it's out of my comfort zone to do that. I've always been a person to help people, and I've never started a business before or put myself out there like that.
I'm normally a 'keep to myself' kind of person, there's a lot of obstacles in [starting a gym].
What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
"It's not about how hard you can hit, but it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." Rocky Balboa.
A close second is: "It's hard to get up and jog at 6am in the morning when you sleep in silk pyjamas." Marvin Hagler [American pro boxer].
If you could have one thing in Tamworth named after you, what would it be?
Just for a laugh, I'd have to go Guzman y Gomez. I like the brekky burritos.
Darryl [Martin, who helps run the gym] took the picture and put my face over Gomez's for a laugh. He called it Guzman y Carroll.
What vegetable do you aim to embody in 2024?
Well I've been a potato the last few years, so I'm gonna go active and ... a pea. I don't know why. Just a pea in a pod.
