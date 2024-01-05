Industrial action hits electricity grid, but 'no threat' to public safety

Residents in Tamworth could experience power blackouts as employees at Transgrid undertake stop-work and industrial action over a pay dispute.
About 50 Electrical Trades Union (ETU) maintenance workers at the two Transgrid sites located near Calala and at the main substation on Goonoo Goonoo Road are taking part in the action impacting sites across NSW.
The action kicked-off on Friday, January 5, with maintenance workers in Tamworth, Yass, Orange, Newcastle, and Sydney discarding their tools to walk off the job for an hour from 11am.
Transgrid operators in Newcastle and Sydney, who control the high voltage system across NSW, have also refused to work overtime and do high votage switching for outside organisations since 7am on Friday, ETU national industry coordinator Matt Murphy told the Leader.
"The industrial action for the operators is indefinite until we get the action for the maintenance staff," Mr Murphy said.
"And the actions for the maintenance staff will ramp up over the next couple of months and will also be indefinite."
Mr Murphy said "there's going to be no threat to any of the public's health or safety or infrastructure" as a result. "But we can't say that in the future there's not going to be some form of blackouts."
The industrial action is all in their demands for a 17 per cent pay increase, and it comes after members rejected Transgrid's offer of a 13 per cent pay rise on December 22.
Negotiations between ETU members and Transgrid representatives are expected to resume on January 15.
A spokesperson for Transgrid released a statement, saying "the industrial action taken today will not impact our ability to effectively operate the network" and that their priorities are to "ensure the safety and welfare of our people, customers and broader community".
"We remain fully committed to providing fair and reasonable remuneration and benefits to all of our employees.
"Negotiations with bargaining representatives will recommence on 15 January and Transgrid looks forward to reaching an agreement with unions and employees as soon as possible."
Essential Energy, which looks after the infrastructure that provides electricity to most NSW households, is not a part of the industrial action, but a spokesperson said there were no power outages in Tamworth as a result of Friday's stop action.
"If there is an unplanned power outage that impacts the distribution network, Essential Energy will make every effort to maintain a safe and reliable electricity supply," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Leader.
