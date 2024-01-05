The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Industrial action hits electricity grid, but 'no threat' to public safety

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 5 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Transgrid substation on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth is where workers who belong to the Electrical Trade Union (ETU), are participating in strike action. Picture by Peter Hardin.
The Transgrid substation on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth is where workers who belong to the Electrical Trade Union (ETU), are participating in strike action. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Residents in Tamworth could experience power blackouts as employees at Transgrid undertake stop-work and industrial action over a pay dispute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.