Sport and cultural activities headline summer school holiday program

As we reach the midway point in the summer school holidays, children and their families have been making the most of Tamworth's playgrounds and outdoor cafes.
The Leader's photographer Peter Hardin found plenty of people, of all ages, enjoying the Tamworth Regional Playground and nearby cafe, Hopscotch on Thursday, January 4.
If families are seeking organised activities for children, Tamworth Regional Council's summer school holiday program is set to kick off from Tuesday, January 9.
This includes a range of indoor and outdoor activities organised at four different council-owned venues for both primary and high school students to engage with.
"As most parents would know, a range of options for activities throughout the summer school holidays for all age groups can alleviate any boredom and provide the variety that kids crave," Gina Vereker, Tamworth Regional Council director of liveable communities said.
"That's why a mix of both team sports and cultural activities have been organised across a range of venues to help engage participants while ensuring they have fun".
Tamworth City Library is also offering a way to beat the heat, with activities scheduled across three different libraries in the region.
"The program on offer at Tamworth City Library, South Tamworth Library and Kootingal Library is quite diverse" Tamworth Regional Council coordinator of childhood literacy Jonathan Stilts said.
"Especially for primary school students, participating in activities such as our key ring workshop, rock painting and cardboard craft is a great way for students to develop and enhance the skills they've learned in their previous schooling year," he said.
All activities at the Tamworth City Library and The Tamworth Youthie are free, however bookings are essential.
For children wanting to explore their artistic flair, Tamworth Regional Gallery will host six workshops from Tuesday to Thursday, January 9 to 11.
Local artists from across the region, Tania Hartigan, Sasha-Jury Radford and Danny Stanley, will run two workshops each across a range of different art mediums.
More information on activity details and how to book in for each activity per venue can be found on the "Youth Events and Activities" section of council's youth events and activities page of the TRC website.
