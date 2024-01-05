Massive Tamworth cohort bound for Brisbane: 'It really is exciting'

When the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships get underway this weekend in Brisbane, Tamworthians scanning the team lists for any sign of their local sides will not have much luck.
But that does not mean that the city will go unrepresented this year.
In fact, Tamworth and District Water Polo Inc. will have six players in attendance, who have all been drafted into a variety of teams.
"It is really exciting to see such a great representation from Tamworth players," club secretary, Libby Magann, told the Leader in an email.
"The Youth Championships are a great opportunity to play against the best players in Australia."
The championships are split over two weeks, the first of which will feature the under 14s and under 18s divisions. It begins today and runs through to Wednesday, January 10.
The second week, for the under 16s and under 12s, will get started on Thursday, January 11, and end on January 16.
Ethan Jackson has been named in the Kracken Barras' under 14s boys side, Tarnia McMahon in the Mermaids' under 16s girls, Ella Murray in the SNB Breakers' under 18s girls side, while Joshua Deasey will play for the SNB Breakers' under 18s boys, and both Harry Bartholomew and Oliver Jordison will play for the UQ Barras' under 18s boys.
"Harry and Oliver are headed up earlier for a training camp with their team," Magann said.
"They will learn positional plays and tactics that they don't play locally and for the boys they will be playing against some of the best players in their age group.
"The U18 boys in the top teams would also play Australia Water Polo League and so play at the highest level in Australia - so the Tamworth boys and girls get to play against the best in their age group."
Murray and Deasey, meanwhile, have both travelled to Sydney every week to play with the Sydney Northern Beaches Breakers, which Magann said they did to "improve their skills".
"This is a big commitment for them and a great opportunity to play and shine in their respective teams," she said.
As a resident of Armidale, McMahon travels to Tamworth every week to play. As an "up and coming" goalkeeper, she was drafted by the Brisbane-based Mermaids club.
Tarnia also benefited from her participation in the KAP7 tour of Croatia last year, where she spent a week under the tutelage of European and American coaches.
As the youngest member of the cohort, Jackson is new to the national level. But he took part in the National Development Carnival last year, and is hungry to improve.
"As a bottom age player, he will be playing against boys much older and more experienced so it will be a steep but valuable learning curve for him," Magann said.
Tamworth's players will be joined in Brisbane by four local referees.
Magann herself will officiate in the tournament, along with Gail Salter, Shanaya Barnes, and Murray (who will referee in the second week of the championship after playing the first week).
