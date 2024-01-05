Massive Tamworth cohort bound for Brisbane: 'It really is exciting'

Ethan Jackson has been named in the Kracken Barras' under 14s boys side, Tarnia McMahon in the Mermaids' under 16s girls, Ella Murray in the SNB Breakers' under 18s girls side, while Joshua Deasey will play for the SNB Breakers' under 18s boys, and both Harry Bartholomew and Oliver Jordison will play for the UQ Barras' under 18s boys.

