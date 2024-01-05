Offenders beware: Tamworth council is cracking down on illegal dumping

The community's outrage over the increase in illegal dumping across Tamworth during the new year period has prompted an investigation to identify offenders.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has increased the monitoring of a number of sites across the LGA, particularly the former Our Lady of Rosary College site located at Warral Road, which has been highlighted as one of the main illegal dumping areas.
Any offender caught illegally dumping trash or any large waste items will receive a fine of upwards of $1000.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the council had enacted a plan to clean-up the site.
"It is a real problem, and it is a big problem," he told the Leader.
"We're putting CCTV on the site to track those who are conducting the illegal dumping."
A TRC spokesperson reminds residents that waste vouchers are available to dispose of any excess household waste and bulky goods.
And, for a small fee, the Waste Wagon collection service is available for those who are unable to transport bulky goods to the nearest waste facility.
The council is working with the owners of the Warral Road site to find the perpetrators responsible for the current dumping, but they are also asking the public to assist in the identification of any offenders.
Residents are encouraged to report any vehicles suspected to have been stolen or abandoned to the police on triple zero.
If any residents have evidence of illegal dumping or can help identify offenders, please call council at (02) 6767 5555 to assist the local rangers.
