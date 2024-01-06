The Northern Daily Leader
Green light for group home to support people living with disabilities

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 7 2024 - 5:45am
An impression of the group home on Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture from plans
A NEW $2 million group home to support people living with disabilities has been given the go ahead in Tamworth.

