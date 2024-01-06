Green light for group home to support people living with disabilities

A NEW $2 million group home to support people living with disabilities has been given the go ahead in Tamworth.
A development application for a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) group home on Goonoo Goonoo Road has been approved by Tamworth Regional Council.
"The proposed group homes will provide for long-term, purpose built living environments that foster independence and an improved quality of life for residents," the plans said.
The project will consist of six dwellings, a barbeque area, associated infrastructure and landscaping.
The vacant block, which is located next to Motel 359 and Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Church, was chosen due to the proximity to additional services, facilities, and public transport, the report states.
The approval means the developer has been given the green light for excavation works, construction, and new landscaping and fencing.
It's expected the dwellings will bring a welcomed relief for those seeking specialist disability accommodation (SDA) in Tamworth and Gunnedah, with more than 20 people seeking accommodation.
Four of those are not currently in specialist accommodation, and 18 have been assigned a dwelling but are seeking an alternative.
Employment opportunities are expected to be created during the construction and operation of the new group home.
