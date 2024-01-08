The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our People

The Leader launches into 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Grant Lee

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 8 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant and Ethan Lee prepare some popcorn boxes for their beloved movie goers at the Forum 6 cinema. Picture by Peter Hardin
Grant and Ethan Lee prepare some popcorn boxes for their beloved movie goers at the Forum 6 cinema. Picture by Peter Hardin

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. Forum 6 Cinema manager Grant Lee, talks about his wife going into labour during Love Actually and why he found 2023 to be banana-like.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.