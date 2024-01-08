The Leader launches into 2024 with weird and wacky questions: Grant Lee

To kick off the new year, the Leader decided to ask some weird and wacky questions to familiar faces around town. Forum 6 Cinema manager Grant Lee, talks about his wife going into labour during Love Actually and why he found 2023 to be banana-like.
Please note, some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Q: If you could describe your experience in 2023 as a fruit, what would it be?
I am going to say a banana because we had some curve balls throughout the year.
We [the film industry] had a funny year with the actors and writers strikes.
Q: What's your favourite Christmas joke?
I don't have one
Q: What's the biggest obstacle you have ever overcome?
When my son was born, it was a life or death situation, and we did not know if he was going to make it.
And I was also trying to keep my wife calm, as she was cut open and everything, and the doctors were working on him for a while. They also didn't know if he would survive or not.
Now, 20 years on, he stands behind the cinema counter with me.
My wife went into labour when we went to see Love Actually open in the cinema, and we weren't sure if he was going to have brain injuries. There was a lot going on.
Q: What's one inspirational quote which has always stuck with you?
There are three sides to a story. There are your's, mine, and the truth.
That is from my Dad.
Q: Do you have a favourite Christmas memory?
Going up to my grandparents in Tenterfield and having Christmas with the whole family up there.
Q: What vegetable do you aim to embody in 2024?
The humble potato. You can just about use it for everything.
