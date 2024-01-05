Moves gather strength to transform Tamworth into a dementia-friendly place

A new dementia alliance has assembled, and they are on a mission to help transform Tamworth into a fully dementia-friendly community.
The newly named group, Dementia Friendly Communities North West, held its first meeting of the new year on Friday, January 5, at the Central Regional Libarary Innovation Studio.
One of the group's founding members, Amy Rake, said she hoped the group would become a gateway to connecting people with dementia to local services.
"If someone with dementia needs carers or activities, we can link them up with services," she said.
"It is all about advocacy for those with dementia."
The group formed after Ms Rake experienced first-hand, through her work at the Tamworth Regional Library, what a day was like for those experiencing dementia.
"There is a large population of people in Tamworth with dementia," she said.
"We noticed there was a lot of clientele coming into the library who were carers or people living with dementia. We needed to find a way to be better and find a way to support them."
Through turning the library into a dementia-friendly place, it became apparent to Ms Rake that more needed to be done.
Some of the members involved in the new group are both carers or people living with dementia themselves.
Oakwood Centre manager, Leesa Zaicos, said the number of people living with dementia grew each year.
"It's between 2000 to 5000 people living with demenita within this region," she said.
"Arts and crafts, music, quizzes, singing, and many more activities help those with demenita to remember."
The group is looking for new members to join and help brainstorm ideas on how they can turn the regional centre into a more welcoming place for locals living with dementia.
The group will meet on the first Friday of each month at the Tamworth Regional Library at 12 pm.
For further information contact Amy Rake at: a.rake@tamworth.nsw.gov.au
