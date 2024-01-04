'A bit of an unknown to each other': Top sides set for first clash of the season

In comparison to most of the other teams this weekend, South Tamworth might be the best-stocked of the lot.
The men in light blue will only lose two players in the first round after Christmas holidays - though admittedly they are both big absences.
Skipper Chris Skilton is out with personal commitments, while Jelany Chilia is still unavailable due to work. But, Skilton said, he has full confidence in the ability of long-time former captain Tom Groth, who will take the reins in his absence.
"He's captained for a long time, been a Country NSW wicketkeeper; he's a great player. He'll look after us," Skilton said.
Souths will take on City United in the third round of the T20 competition at Riverside 1 on Saturday.
Remarkably, though the competition is more than half-over, this is the first time that both sides have played in 2023/24.
Rather than bemoan the impact of the weather, Skilton said it was exciting to be so deep in the season and come up against sides who are largely a mystery.
"Having not played them, I don't know about the players they've got this year," he said.
"That's part of the beauty of having not played each other so far, we're a bit of an unknown to each other."
It was the same situation in their final game before the break, where Souths lost to North Tamworth by one run.
And though they hope not to be on the wrong side of the result this weekend, Skilton believes they and City can produce another classic game.
"Our last game was the first time that we'd played Norths, and they got us by one run," he said.
"That was a fantastic game for anyone that watched it or was a part of it. Hopefully this game against City is the same."
But Skilton will not put too much pressure on the players. He knows their squad can match any of the others for talent, and in T20, more so than other formats of the game, luck plays a significant role.
"Cricket is one of those difficult games, you have more bad days than good days to be honest," he said.
"It ebbs and flows ... but I think we've got a good mix, a good bunch of blokes, and we've had good consistency in our numbers through first grade this year."
