'No reservations': motels, hotels, caravan parks fully booked for festival dates

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 5 2024 - 5:45am
Austin Tourist Park, Alison Edwards and Frank Edwards are season veterans when it comes to the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Photo by Peter Hardin
There will soon be no rooms left at any of the hotels, motels, or caravan parks across Tamworth, as the majority of accommodations have been booked out by festivalgoers.

