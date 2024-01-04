'No reservations': motels, hotels, caravan parks fully booked for festival dates

There will soon be no rooms left at any of the hotels, motels, or caravan parks across Tamworth, as the majority of accommodations have been booked out by festivalgoers.
The 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival, which will run from January 19 to 28, is set to provide a major boost to the visitor economy, and according to a spokesperson from Tamworth Regional Council inject $141 million into the local economy.
The owners of the family-run Austin Tourist Park say this is not their first rodeo.
"We have been in accommodation for 50 years, and I have done about 51 Tamworth Country Music Festivals," said Frank Edwards.
"I remember the first one. I remember Tamworth prior to country music, and Tamworth had died. After Christmas, everyone went to the coast. It was hot, farmers had done the harvest, and everything was shut down."
"There was nothing happening in January in Tamworth, and then someone suggested the festival, and it has gone from there. It has gone from strength to strength."
The caravan park is expecting the arrival of 121 people two days ahead of the festival, with the inclusion of some new faces and familiar ones.
"We had one regular who started off in a tent. Then he didn't come the next year, but the following years he rocked up with his caravan," Alison Edwards, Austin Tourist Park manager, said.
Ms Edwards said one visitor spent 11 weeks on the road, travelling from the small Northern Territory town of Kununurra to Perth to pick up a friend, and arrived in time for the festival.
The Austin Tourist Park will also host a welcome concert on Wednesday, January 17, featuring musicians Kelly Brouhaha and Lance Birrell.
Owner and manager of the Golden Grain Motel, Jessy Grewal, said there had been a huge uptick in reservations for the 2024 festival dates.
"Last year, we had a lot of cancellations due to COVID, but this year, everyone is excited to come back," he said.
"We have about 90 per cent of the bookings from regulars who return each year, and then I keep one or two rooms for new people."
Mr Grewal said that when the regular faces returned it was like a "homecoming".
"They love coming back to see me, my birds, and my family because we are connected to each other," he said.
"We see each other every year, and the month of family is like Christmas for us. So, the country music festival feels like we have guests coming into my house."
In the lead-up to the festival, the motel staff will complete in-depth cleanings in the rooms and create information packs for the guests, including guidebooks, maps of the festival, and more.
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftereffects have impacted the music festival.
The Country Capital Motel manager, Howard Tremain, says this will be the festival's first year of total normality.
"I think now we've come out of COVID and back to mainstream instead of all the COVID stuff of things not being able to be done or being blocked, this will be the first year where we'll be totally back," he said.
The 2024 festival will be Mr Tremain's first major period at the motel, as he took on the post six weeks ago.
"I've inherited the bookings and the whole thing," he said.
"We're totally booked out. I have already had 20 calls in the last few days from people wanting rooms. Most of these people re-booked their rooms at the end of last year's festival."
However, he is not a stranger to the region, as Mr Tremain grew up in the North West and went to Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
But he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in, as he has experience managing motels and hotels across Australia and overseas.
"I have sub-leased the Kootingal Motel, so I'm a bit inventive in doing things like that. So, I technically have 40 rooms," Mr Tremain said.
The festival also has a roll-on effect, said Mr Tremain, as people come for the festival and the Golden Guitar but find all the hidden gems throughout town.
