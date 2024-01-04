'We love a good party': duo reinflates beloved balloon business

TWO fun loving mums looking for a side hustle have reinflated a popular party business with a breath of new air.
Party lovers in Tamworth were preparing to say goodbye to the bright and brilliant 'Balloon Creative' when the owner announced the business would be shutting up shop.
The previous owner announced via Instagram it was time to "hang up the pump" and get ready for her next adventure.
Tiffany Collins was one of the hundreds of people who saw the post, and messaged her sister-in-law Amia McDonald straight away.
"We had been looking for something to do and something similar for the last couple of months, but we couldn't find the right fit," Ms Collins told the Leader.
"We thought we would start from scratch, but it's a lot of work to start from the bottom."
Feeling pumped up and ready to take on a new challenge, the duo messaged the previous owner and asked if she would consider selling the business, rather than closing down.
The previous owner, who had constructed displays for events including The Golden Guitar Awards and The White Lunch, showed the girls some "tips and tricks" to get them set up on the right track, and just like that 'Collins Creative' was born.
Ms Collins, who used to run a small business in Tamworth selling lactation cookies, said teaming up with Ms McDonald, a registered nurse, was about "finding something fun to do together".
"We love a good party, it's right up our alley," Ms Collins said.
Despite the change in business name, the girls will still be blowing up bright balloon garlands and building picture worthy backdrops for any occasion worth celebrating.
Since taking over the business in December 2023, Ms McDonald said the new owners had learnt a lot, including how to increase the survival rate of balloons and not letting them pop while setting up.
"We've gotten pretty good at it," Ms McDonald said.
Working closely with one another, and having someone to lean on when navigating the balloon business, was what Ms McDonald touted as the recipe for success.
"It would be a lot harder if we didn't have each other for support," she said.
To work one on one with clients, and help them achieve their vision, Collins Creative accepts inquiries and orders via Instagram.
