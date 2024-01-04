Bective aim to break out of post-holiday repose with T20 barn burner

It's fair to say that many members of the local cricket community are likely still languishing in holiday mode with Christmas and New Year's only recently in the rearview.
They will have eaten their share, gone on holiday, and switched off from the day-to-day stresses of life as much as possible.
But after almost a month away from the field, Bective East captain, Jye Paterson, hopes that his team will snap back into playing mode quickly on Saturday.
This, he suspects, will be helped by the intensity of the T20 format and playing at No. 1 Oval.
"Hopefully you get a bit of a crowd there, so everyone gets a bit more in the mood," Paterson said.
Given that Bective had the bye in the final round prior to Christmas, it will be exactly four weeks on Saturday since they last played a game.
And, up against the North Tamworth Redbacks, Paterson knows full-well that his side are in for a tough game.
Particularly after their last outing, a low-scoring affair against South Tamworth, ended in a narrow loss.
"They've got a few big wickets and a pretty good bowling lineup this year, so we've just got to bat our 20 and hopefully score enough runs and bowl well enough," Paterson said.
"We're pretty similar sides really, in how we go about our cricket."
In their final game before the break, Paterson was one of the standouts with a swashbuckling knock of 41 from 26 balls.
It was, he said, an attempt to "hit myself back into some form" after a lacklustre start to the season.
While it was a useful innings for the team, Paterson shared that there was one spectator who remained unimpressed.
"The old man got up me for getting out when I did," he said.
"It was probably my responsibility to bat the innings then, get that 80 not out, and then we score 130-140 and we probably win the game."
While their last game at No. 1 Oval was played under lights, Paterson expects batting to be easier this weekend as it is an afternoon fixture.
In the evening, the ball tends to move more in the air and can behave differently off the wicket as dew settles.
But in the dry afternoon sun, he hopes the batters will have a better chance.
"It becomes a little bit harder to score [in evening games], but that's true for both sides," Paterson said.
"In the earlier game, you don't get that as much. It's going to be reasonably hot, so it won't really matter."
