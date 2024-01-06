Is this council's last chance to salvage its organics recycling facility?

Tamworth Regional Council is running out of time to develop its proposed Organic Waste Recycling Facility before a state government ban on organic material being placed in landfill comes into effect in 2030.
Last year council resolved to give the facility a "re-think" after a multi-million dollar cost blowout brought its total price close to $30 million.
Since then, the local government has had little luck in finding an alternative that would bring the cost down to an "acceptable" level.
Council's director of water and waste Bruce Logan previously told the Leader Tamworth won't be getting a food nor garden organics collection service until a suitable recycling facility is built.
However, a report which went before councillors at their most recent meeting suggests council staff may be on the verge of a breakthrough that could reignite the project.
According to the report, council may be able to save significantly on the proposed facility's price tag by cutting out a few middle men.
"[During negotiations], it also became apparent that the lead [contractors] was in some ways acting as a front of the bid and the majority of the work and expertise would be delivered by sub-contractors," the report says.
"Staff are proposing to talk to other entities who were not lead [contractors], but were involved in the original tenders, who may have the capacity to deliver the project in their own right."
As a result, councillors voted in December 2023 to authorise the general manager to negotiate what's known as an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) agreement, which is expected to cost council around $200,000.
That money will go towards consulting with "suitably experienced contractors" as to the most cost effective design possible for the facility on Gidley Appleby Road as initially intended.
The ECI is expected to make clear once and for all whether the facility can be built to council's budget.
If not, the insights gained from contractors will instead be used as a launching point to explore alternative options.
Tamworth Regional Council has previously called on the state government to subsidise the project, but aside from a $3 million grant from the NSW Environmental Trust those calls have reportedly fallen on deaf ears.
The results from the ECI process are expected to be made available to councillors in February, with the goal of making a final decision on the project's future in late February or early March.
