New year, new face, same old feel: Drew Wallin takes helm of Longyard Hotel

Three weeks into his new job, Drew Wallin is already friends with many regulars at the Longyard Hotel.
The hospitality industry veteran came up to Tamworth from the Hunter Valley at the end of 2023 to manage the long-time local haunt.
While sitting down for a chat with the Leader, the Longyard's new licensee couldn't stop himself from waving to and welcoming patrons he already knows by name.
"I'm a publican, and I'm an old-age publican. My biggest job is to make sure everyone who walks through our front door has a great time," Mr Wallin said.
Originally from Adelaide, Mr Wallin got an early start in the industry, moving to Sydney when he was 23.
"My first bar management role was in the Orient Hotel in The Rocks. It was an interesting pub. This was the '80s and I've got a lot of stories from that time," he said.
Perhaps the craziest stories, he said, are the ones he heard from the city's criminal underground.
"I went to the Cross for a couple of years," he said.
"I worked in King's Cross from a young age, running clubs there and these people you see in Underbelly, these characters, I got to meet a lot of them."
To find out who, you'll have to talk to Mr Wallin in person.
With a big smile on his face and several stories to share, the new licensee's love of pubs is clearly infectious.
It even inspired his son to go into the same business.
"I tried to stop him," he said with a laugh, "but he followed his dad into pubs, so he's running a pub up in Mermaid Beach [Qld]."
However, after a long and fast-paced career managing pubs across the country and even abroad, Mr Wallin found himself drawn to the idea of settling down somewhere with a more neighbourly - but still vibrant - hospitality scene.
"This is my 40th year in the industry. I've worked in a lot of coastal towns, I've worked overseas, I've worked in Asia, and I spent a fair bit of time in Sydney," he said.
"I was blessed over the last few years to spend some time at a winery in the Hunter Valley, but I had an itch to scratch. I wanted a big country pub."
Through mutual connections Mr Wallin was introduced to owner of the Pub Group Craig Power, who took over the Longyard Hotel with his wife Tierzah Douglas in 2021.
In addition to the Longyard, the Pub Group owns The Pub, the Southgate Inn, The Family Hotel, and the adjoining Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar.
But Mr Wallin says his new bosses aren't slowing down, and still have the "fire" of entrepreneurs who have big plans that are just getting started.
"Because of what Craig and Tierz want to achieve they needed a senior role, so they went looking and found me. The lucky coincidence makes me feel like I've been kissed on the butt," Mr Wallin said.
Without much delay, the publican packed his bags and headed up to Tamworth just in time to see the nearby AELEC packed with visitors for Professional Bull Riding.
"What a way that was to see Tamworth in all its glory," he said.
Soon after, he got to work managing the Longyard, with his first major job being to pull off a "double denim" New Year's Eve party.
"We had all these cowgirls on New Year's Eve. Oh my God, they're the most beautiful women on the planet," he said.
Now that the new year is here, the publican says he's excited for the country music festival, which he expects to show him even more of what Tamworth has to offer.
In addition to a new licensee and a new face, Mr Wallin says the hotel itself may also be getting a new look pretty soon, with ideas for renovation on the table.
"That's all in its infancy at the moment. I've seen some initial plans, but not a lot," he said.
For now the goal is to make it through the rush of the upcoming music festival and the annual Nutrien Classic soon after, but eventually the idea is to expand the pub's outdoor dining deck as well as open up more of the indoor space.
"We're not gonna take away from what this place is, it's a big ole homestead. We're just looking to make it more accessible, more modern," Mr Wallin said.
Regardless of whether the renovation plans take off, the Longyard's new caretaker says he's here in Tamworth for the long run.
Despite travelling all around the world, he says the vibrancy of Tamworth is "in a league of its own", and he's looking forward to getting into the country culture.
