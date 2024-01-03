The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Car parking plan xxxx offers 'reduced supply' for proposed university campus

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 3 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CAR PARKING and traffic congestion have not been flagged as issues for a proposed university campus in the heart of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.