Luck of the Bunnies: Peel thrives in return to old stomping ground

Twice in the last month, Wendy Peel has crossed the finish line atop four-year-old gelding, Awaygoesthebunny, in first place.
And while doing so, she has worn unique silks bearing the South Sydney Rabbitohs' colours and logo.
So was this a little insight into the Scone-born Peel's league affiliations?
As it turns out, no.
"[The design is] pretty cool, it's pretty out there," Peel said.
"But honestly, I don't follow football. I couldn't care what colours I'm wearing."
While the 30-year-old, who formerly lived in Tamworth and was apprenticed to Sue Grills, doesn't consider the Bunnies a personal good luck charm, she has without question enjoyed success on the horse.
Awaygoesthebunny is trained by Peter Sinclair, the veteran based out of Moree. Peel's two wins on the horse have come on its home track on December 16 and in Inverell on New Year's Day.
"And being the [Inverell Cup] meeting as well, a big meeting, it was really good to get the win," she said.
Her victory to begin 2024 continued a recent run of strong results.
Since the start of November, Peel has won five races, been runner-up six times, and finished in third four times.
This, she said is no accident. It is a result of the mountainous work she puts in at training every day, along with more opportunities since she moved to Dubbo from Brisbane in early 2023.
"I've gotten a few more connections," Peel said.
"I used to ride a lot for Peter Sinclair, so I've joined back up with him and had a little bit of luck. Paddy Cunningham's just started using me, which is good.
"I'm getting a few more of those northern connections back."
Having gotten her start as a jockey relatively late, once she was already in her mid-20s, Peel knows her career will not be as long as those who took it up young.
But she has a relaxed outlook on the occupation, and simply hopes to stay busy.
"If I can get my eight or 10 rides a week, then that's pretty good," Peel said.
"If I can get a few winners, that certainly helps as well. I'm happy enough."
